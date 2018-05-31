Oregon murder suspect captured in Memphis

A murder investigation in Oregon led U.S. Marshals to Memphis.

Officials said Joel McCool was wanted out of the Portland area for attempted murder.

The Fugitive Task Force got a tip that McCool was in Memphis. They were able to track him down on Marianna Street.

During the course of the investigation, U.S. Marshals also arrested Lynn Gillespie, who had a warrant for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

McCool awaits extradition as he sits in jail in Shelby County.

