Oregon murder suspect captured in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A murder investigation in Oregon led U.S. Marshals to Memphis.

Officials said Joel McCool was wanted out of the Portland area for attempted murder.

The Fugitive Task Force got a tip that McCool was in Memphis. They were able to track him down on Marianna Street.

During the course of the investigation, U.S. Marshals also arrested Lynn Gillespie, who had a warrant for second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

McCool awaits extradition as he sits in jail in Shelby County.

