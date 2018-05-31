FedEx donates tons of medical supplies to Congo

FedEx shipped much needed supplies to a country in need.

Crews loaded up nearly 30,000 pounds of medical supplies and hygiene kits to send to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The country is facing another outbreak of the Ebola virus, and the supplies should help slow the spread of the disease.

The equipment will be given out by the International Medical Corps.

