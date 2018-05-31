Memphis Animal Shelter in need of blankets, towels

Memphis Animal Shelter is running low on supplies.

The group said it is in need of blankets and towels.

Both are used to give the animals extra comfort in their kennels and make the shelter feel a little homier.

Workers said if you have any gently-used towels and blankets, you can bring them to the shelter on Appling City Cove.

