Chance of severe weather Thursday night

Parts of the Mid-South have been upgraded to a SLIGHT risk for severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning.

A cluster of showers and storms known as an “MCS” or Mesoscale Convective Complex” will move through the Mid-South tonight into early Friday morning. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph in spots, especially north of Memphis in west Tennessee. Some severe warnings are possible with damaging wind along the leading edge of the storms. It would be wise to secure any outdoor items or lawn furniture. Other threats include heavy rain and intense lightning.

TIMELINE:

MEMPHIS: 12 a.m. – 6 a.m.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS: 11 p.m. - 4 a.m.

WEST TENNESSEE: 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI: 1 a.m. – 6 a.m.

THREATS:

MAIN THREAT – DAMAGING WIND: High wind up to 60 mph. West TN and northeast AR have the highest threat for damaging wind.

TORNADO THREAT: LOW threat but not zero.

FLOOD THREAT: LOW threat for flooding. 0.50 to 1 inch of rain possible.

HAIL THREAT: LOW threat but still possible. Mainly quarter size or smaller.

Please review your severe weather plan and download the WMC Weather app for up to the minute updates.

