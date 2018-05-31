TN Republican calls Trump's tariff decision a 'big mistake'

A Republican Senator from Tennessee said President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are in essence "higher taxes on American consumers."

Trump announced Thursday he'd be implementing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Mexico, and Canada.

Europe and Mexico pledged to retaliate quickly, exacerbating trans-Atlantic and North American trade tensions. Financial markets fell amid fears of a trade war.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) released the following statement critical of his party leader's decision:

“This is a big mistake. These tariffs will raise prices and destroy manufacturing jobs, especially auto jobs, which are one third of all Tennessee manufacturing jobs. I have urged President Trump to focus on reciprocity—do for our country what our country does for you—instead of imposing tariffs, which are basically higher taxes on American consumers.”

