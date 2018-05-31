Sulfur truck explosion shuts down I-55 for hours near Batesville

Two officers were injured after a truck exploded in Batesville, Mississippi.

According to Sheriff Dennis Darby, a truck carrying sulfur crashed into a car on Interstate 55 near Pine Lodge Road. As officers attempted to pull the driver out of the truck, an explosion occurred.

Darby said the truck was carrying about 25,000 pounds of sulfur, which has officers waiting for hazmat officials to assist, as sulfur is hazardous if inhaled.

Darby said the deputies were burned on their arms while pulling the driver out of the truck. Both were taken to the ICU at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, and both are expected to be OK.

The driver, however, was severely burned. He was flown to the hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

Traffic remains shut down in the area, and hazmat crews are still cleaning hours later.

Drivers said it's been a traffic nightmare.

"Just the chaos of not being able to drive through there, I couldn't get back through there,” Batesville resident Davon Ellis said. “They had the road blocked off, you had to go all the way down 51 and then when I come back down 51, all the traffic was from the interstate."

Officers said they’re working to get the roads clear sooner rather than later.

Batesville Police Department said everyone within a half mile radius of where the explosion happened is being evacuated.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.