Open tryouts scheduled for Grizzlies entertainment teams

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking for new faces for entertainment positions.

The Grizzlies are hosting various open tryouts for the Grizz Grannies & Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch, and Claw Crew. All teams will perform during Grizzlies home games next year!

Grizzlies Live Entertainment Team Auditions Schedule: TEAM TIME DATE LOCATION Grizzline 12 p.m. registration Saturday, July 7 FedExForum Grannies & Grandpas 8 a.m. registration Saturday, July 14 Landers Center Blue Bunch 8 a.m. registration Sunday, July 15 Landers Center Claw Crew 12 p.m. registration Sunday, July 15 Landers Center

Before the tryouts, there are also audition clinics and prep classes available for those interested in Grannies & Grandpas and the Blue Bunch.

Grannies & Grandpas Blue Bunch Prep Classes Prep Classes Every Friday (6/1-6/29) Every Saturday (6/2-6/30) 7:30 p.m. 10 a.m. -- Ages 7-11 $5 per class 11 a.m. -- Ages 12-15 $5 per class Audition Clinics Audition Clinics **Learn the audition choreography** **Learn the audition choreography** Monday, July 9 Sunday, July 8 Wednesday, July 11 Tuesday, July 10 Friday, July 13 Thursday, July 12 6:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. $25 for 1, $35 for 2 and $50 for all 3 classes $25 for 1, $35 for 2 and $50 for all 3 classes Sub Roy Studios Sub Roy Studios 2435 Whitten Road 2435 Whitten Road Memphis, TN 38133 Memphis, TN 38133

