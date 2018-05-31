Open tryouts scheduled for Grizzlies entertainment teams

With Shelby County Schools' summer break underway, the idea of a year-round school year is being floated around again.More >>
You can hear music filling the halls of Memphis' Veterans Hospital every Tuesday, thanks to a kind soul who holds a special place in his heart for veterans.More >>
Starting July 1, a charter airline will start flying out of Tunica Airport to four locations across America.More >>
According to NextDoor.com, more shoppers are reporting their packages being stolen off their front porch during the summer.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
A four-year-old girl was killed after a shooting Tuesday night in LaPlace. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle.More >>
The mother says classmates began calling her daughter “ugly” and “weird” after her father’s death of a drug overdose in 2016.More >>
