Unique new airline service coming to Tunica

Starting July 1, a charter airline will start flying out of Tunica Airport to four locations across America.

The service is using a unique new model for airfare through a subscription program.

Ashley Air and Travel announced membership-based service out of Tunica that will service Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, and the St. Petersburg/Tampa areas.

The membership is $599 a year, and it includes unlimited travel to all the routes served by Ashley Air for $39 each way, plus taxes and fees.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.