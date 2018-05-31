Unique new airline service coming to Tunica - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Unique new airline service coming to Tunica

TUNICA, MS (WMC) -

Starting July 1, a charter airline will start flying out of Tunica Airport to four locations across America.  

The service is using a unique new model for airfare through a subscription program.

Ashley Air and Travel announced membership-based service out of Tunica that will service Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, and the St. Petersburg/Tampa areas.

The membership is $599 a year, and it includes unlimited travel to all the routes served by Ashley Air for $39 each way, plus taxes and fees.

