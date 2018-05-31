Parkland shooting survivor hints at protest of FedEx

FedEx responded to Tweets about a possible summer protest from an outspoken gun control proponent.

David Hogg is one of the survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Since living through that nightmare, Hogg has become a vocal advocate for gun control. He has organized school walkouts and protests all with the hope of putting an end to gun violence.

The grocery chain Publix recently said it was halting political contributions over a protest planned by Hogg in response to the company's support of a Florida gubernatorial candidate with NRA connections.

Hogg implied Wednesday that he'd be coming to Memphis to protest FedEx.

See you this summer ??



1000 Ridgeway Loop Memphis, Tennessee — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 30, 2018

FedEx became mired in controversy in late February after the company refused to drop discounted rates for small businesses and consumers that are members of the National Rifle Association.

In March, University of Memphis students marched in front of the FedEx Institute of Technology to show their displeasure with the company's decision.

"FedEx strongly supports continued public discussion of ongoing concerns about the prevention of gun violence and the protection of our students, schools, and communities. The pricing program mentioned in some reports is not for the NRA itself – it is for American small businesses and consumers that are members of the association. For shipping from its online store (http://www.nrastore.com/shipping-information), the NRA uses UPS and not FedEx . FedEx has never provided any donation or sponsorship to the NRA which is one of hundreds of alliance and association participants that serve more than one million customers. FedEx remains committed to all our customers and the pricing we provide them independent of their political affiliations and views. FedEx Corporation’s positions on the issues of gun policy and safety differ from those of the National Rifle Association (NRA). FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians. While we strongly support the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms subject to appropriate background checks, FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused. We therefore support restricting them to the military. Most important, FedEx believes urgent action is required at the local, state, and Federal level to protect schools and students from incidents such as the horrific tragedy in Florida on February 14th. FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views. The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping. FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues."

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Hogg for details about his plans in Memphis, but he has not responded.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.