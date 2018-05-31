Debate continues over how to fully fund Pre-K in Shelby County

A line of strong storms will move through the Mid-South overnight and through the early morning hours Friday. This line of storms originated in southern Missouri Thursday afternoon and will gradually spread south and east into Northern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi. The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED Risk of severe storms along and north of the Arkansas/Missouri border and the Tennessee/Kentucky border. This is the area where th...More >>
Parts of the Mid-South have been upgraded to a SLIGHT risk for severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning.More >>
With Shelby County Schools' summer break underway, the idea of a year-round school year is being floated around again.More >>
City of Memphis will start taking bids from trash companies in September for the route operated by Inland Waste.More >>
Construction started Thursday for a $26 million nursing and rehabilitation center in Collierville.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter’s body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.More >>
The retail giant has identified at least 100 non-profitable stores, according to experts.More >>
NBC News has confirmed with the Dickson County 911 Center that Steven Wiggins took Sgt. Daniel Baker’s gun and car on Wednesday morning.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?More >>
