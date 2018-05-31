Construction begins on $26M Collierville nursing home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Construction begins on $26M Collierville nursing home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Construction started Thursday for a $26 million nursing and rehabilitation center in Collierville.

The Jordan River Health Center will have 60 private nursing suites and a 4,000-square-foot rehabilitation center.

It will be located at The Farms at Bailey Station and will provide short and long-term physical, occupational, and speech therapies.

