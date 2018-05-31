City to take trash collection bids after problems with current company

City of Memphis will start taking bids from trash companies in September for the route operated by Inland Waste.

Homeowners in Cordova and Hickory Hill complained for weeks this spring about Inland not picking up their trash or yard waste.

The problem was so bad, the city had to step in and hire another contractor to get the job done.

Inland blamed the issue on a driver shortage.

The company's current contract with Memphis expires June 30, 2019.

They are eligible to rebid for the job in September, and city leaders will make a final decision on who to hire in December.

