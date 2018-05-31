First Alert: Strong storms move through the Mid-South tonight

A line of strong storms will move through the Mid-South overnight and through the early morning hours Friday.

This line of storms originated in southern Missouri on Thursday afternoon and will gradually spread south and east into Northern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED Risk of severe storms along and north of the Arkansas/Missouri border and the Tennessee/Kentucky border.

This is the area where the strongest storms will be possible. But, the line with spread south impacting the majority of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area, although the threat will not be as severe.

Here's what you need to know:

TIME-LINE

Northeast Arkansas: 9 PM - 4 AM

West Tennessee: 10 PM - 5 AM

North Mississippi: 2 AM - 7 AM

MEMPHIS: 2 AM - 6 AM

THREATS

MAIN THREAT: DAMAGING WIND-Wind gusts of 60 MPH or more along the leading edge of storms will be possible in parts of Northeast Arkansas and West Tennessee. This will have the potential to take down trees and tree limbs causing power outages and damage to homes.

HEAVY RAIN: The storms will produce heavy rain as they move through the area which could cause flash flooding and flooding in area that are prone to flooding during heavy rain events.

HAIL: The threat is low but some hail is possible

ISOLATED TORNADOES: The tornado threat is very low but cannot be ruled out

ACTION ITEMS: Because the storms will be moving through overnight while most people are sleeping these are some tips to keep you and your family safe.

Have the FIRST ALERT WEATHER app on your smart phone or iPad with the audio up and keep it by your bedside overnight

app on your smart phone or iPad with the audio up and keep it by your bedside overnight If you have a Weather Radio make sure it is ON and the volume is UP

make sure it is ON and the volume is UP Make sure you and your family have a severe weather plan, a designated safe place in your home, and know what to do and where to go if a warning is issued

Have batteries and flashlights on hand should there be power outages

Make sure cell phones, laptops, and tablets are fully charged

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM will tracking this system closely through the night so check our website, Facebook page, and Weather App for more updates.

