Kim Kardashian fights for clemency for imprisoned Memphis great-grandmother

A Memphis great-grandmother is appealing to the White House, hoping to end a life sentence for a non-violent drug crime.

Memphis attorney Mike Scholl is part of the Kim Kardashian legal team fighting to get Alice Johnson released from prison.

Kardashian read about Alice Johnson and took it all the way to the White House.

"Kim Kardashian picking that story up like that and seeing that on Twitter, that was a Godsend," said Alice Johnson’s daughter Katina Scales.

Katina Scales and her three other siblings have been fighting for 21 years to get their mother released from prison.

The now 63-year-old mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was sentenced to life in prison for a non-violent drug charge.

Kardashian saw Johnson's plight and decided to fight for her with money and influence hiring a team of lawyers.

Kardashian met with President Trump Wednesday to make her case for clemency for Johnson -- meaning she would get out of prison but not clear her record.

"I went go ahead fight for my Mom,” Scales said.

Johnson was convicted on eight criminal counts stemming from a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation.

She was sentenced under mandatory sentencing laws, giving the judge no choice but to sentence her to life even though Scholl said she never actually sold or handled any drugs.

Scholl was contacted by the Kardashian team in November because he is in Memphis and he has a lot of experience in federal court.

"She realized she had a price to pay but not for the rest of her life," Scholl said.

Scholl said Johnson has been a model prisoner with no infractions during the entire time she has been locked up. She has started programs for prisoners, taken classes, and even written plays.

"It is a quintessential case of how the system is broken,” Scholl said.

Scholl has also filed a motion in federal court asking for a hearing to re-sentence Johnson based on the current changes in the law that do not require mandatory sentencing.

Scholl said the people who testified against Johnson are already out of prison.

