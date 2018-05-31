Levitt Shell kicks off 10th concert season

Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspected arsonist.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspected arsonist.More >>
Neighbors are frustrated after they've had to call 311 to clean up an abandoned property.More >>
Neighbors are frustrated after they've had to call 311 to clean up an abandoned property.More >>
The Levitt Shell kicked off the 10th anniversary of its free concert series on Thursday night.More >>
The Levitt Shell kicked off the 10th anniversary of its free concert series on Thursday night.More >>
Two officers are injured after a truck exploded in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Two officers are injured after a truck exploded in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
A Memphis great-grandmother is appealing to the White House, hoping to end a life sentence for a non-violent drug crime.More >>
A Memphis great-grandmother is appealing to the White House, hoping to end a life sentence for a non-violent drug crime.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
The baby’s mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.More >>
It goes a bit like this: Millions of neurons in your gastrointestinal tract work together “to generate the muscle contractions that propel waste through the last leg of the digestive system."More >>
It goes a bit like this: Millions of neurons in your gastrointestinal tract work together “to generate the muscle contractions that propel waste through the last leg of the digestive system."More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>
According to Chester County EMS, emergency officials were dispatched for a hard landing at SkyDive Carolina in Chester.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>