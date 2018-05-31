MFD: Suspected arsonist wanted for Glenview house fire

Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspected arsonist.

Albert Edmond, 36, is wanted for arson after Memphis Fire Department said he set fire to a home in the Glenview neighborhood.

MFD responded to a house fire on Waverly Avenue near the intersection of South Willett Street on Saturday, May 12 at 2 a.m.

MFD said Edmond intentionally set fire in a bedroom, causing more than $21,000 worth of smoke, water, and fire damage.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

