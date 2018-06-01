Several prime time games announced for Memphis football

With the regular season schedule set, the television portion of the Memphis Tigers upcoming football season is now taking shape.

The U of M's first game against Mercer will be available on ESPN3 September 1.

After that, four games are slated for national distribution so far, with the Tigers first road game at Navy scheduled for CBS Sports Network with a 2:30 kickoff at Annapolis, MD.

The Tigers beat Navy for the first time in three tries, 30-27, last season at the Liberty Bowl.

Memphis' home game against Georgia State on Friday night September 14, gets prime time treatment on ESPN with a 6 p.m. kick.

The U of M's road game at Tulane on Friday, September 28 will also be on ESPN.

And Memphis' contest in Dallas at SMU November 16 will be on ESPN2.

Kickoff times and network TV schedules for the rest of the Tigers games will be announced later this summer

