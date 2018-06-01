Man arrested for firing shots at house crowded with children - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for firing shots at house crowded with children

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Darryl Cooper (Source: SCSO) Darryl Cooper (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man faces 14 counts of reckless endangerment after police said he opened fire on a house full of children.

The incident happened in January on Wingate Street in Frayser.

Police said a man and his girlfriend, along with children ranging from ages 4 to 12, were inside when Darryl Cooper and another man opened fire outside.

Cooper's bond was set at $100,000.

