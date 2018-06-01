Brooks already working to improve in sophomore season - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Brooks already working to improve in sophomore season

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dillon Brooks (Source: WMC Action News 5) Dillon Brooks (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks is already working on his game for his next NBA season.

While surpassing expectations in his rookie season as a mid-second round pick, he served as one of the few bright spots in a difficult season.

Brooks is taking time off his workouts to work with a Grizzlies summer camp at Grace St. Luke's, but is working on living up to his own expectations.

"I hope I can workout with Mike (Conley) or Chandler (Parsons), one of those guys and see how they approach the offseason. The biggest thing is how are you going to work on getting better, but not exert yourself in the offseason," Brooks said.

Brooks is in the second year of his rookie contract that will pay him almost $1.4 million this upcoming season.

