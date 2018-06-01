MPD: Stolen money claim against officers unfounded - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD: Stolen money claim against officers unfounded

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department has cleared its officers of any wrongdoing after a man said $1,500 went missing during a traffic stop.

Back in March, Tevias Bledsoe said he was pulled over by officers in undercover vehicles.

He said he had the cash from selling a vehicle in Oxford.

After the traffic stop, Bledsoe said his wallet and the $1,500 were gone.

He filed a complaint with internal affairs, but a police department spokesperson said the allegations were uproven and the investigation has closed.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Storm passes through Mid-South; showers still possible

    First Alert: Storm passes through Mid-South; showers still possible

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-06-01 11:06:15 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    A line of strong storms will move through the Mid-South overnight and through the early morning hours Friday.  This line of storms originated in southern Missouri Thursday afternoon and will gradually spread south and east into Northern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi.  The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED Risk of severe storms along and north of the Arkansas/Missouri border and the Tennessee/Kentucky border.  This is the area where th...

    More >>

    A line of strong storms will move through the Mid-South overnight and through the early morning hours Friday.  This line of storms originated in southern Missouri Thursday afternoon and will gradually spread south and east into Northern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi.  The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED Risk of severe storms along and north of the Arkansas/Missouri border and the Tennessee/Kentucky border.  This is the area where th...

    More >>

  • MPD: Stolen money claim against officers unfounded

    MPD: Stolen money claim against officers unfounded

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-06-01 11:05:19 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Memphis Police Department has cleared its officers of any wrongdoing after a man said $1,500 went missing during a traffic stop.

    More >>

    Memphis Police Department has cleared its officers of any wrongdoing after a man said $1,500 went missing during a traffic stop.

    More >>

  • Rape kit lawsuit returns to courtroom

    Rape kit lawsuit returns to courtroom

    Friday, June 1 2018 6:37 AM EDT2018-06-01 10:37:48 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Attorneys for Mid-South rape survivors will be back in court Friday after they sued the city of Memphis over thousands of untested rape kits.

    More >>

    Attorneys for Mid-South rape survivors will be back in court Friday after they sued the city of Memphis over thousands of untested rape kits.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly