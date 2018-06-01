MPD: Stolen money claim against officers unfounded

A line of strong storms will move through the Mid-South overnight and through the early morning hours Friday. This line of storms originated in southern Missouri Thursday afternoon and will gradually spread south and east into Northern Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi. The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED Risk of severe storms along and north of the Arkansas/Missouri border and the Tennessee/Kentucky border. This is the area where th...More >>
Memphis Police Department has cleared its officers of any wrongdoing after a man said $1,500 went missing during a traffic stop.More >>
Attorneys for Mid-South rape survivors will be back in court Friday after they sued the city of Memphis over thousands of untested rape kits.More >>
Gov. Phil Bryant says he's still exploring a special legislative session to provide more state money for Mississippi's roads and bridges.More >>
A man faces 14 counts of reckless endangerment after police said he opened fire on a house full of children.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
In 11 states, the most-Googled “how to spell” word is beautiful.More >>
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.More >>
President Trump's new tariffs on aluminum could increase beer prices for American consumers.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of a deputy in Dickson County, TN, has risen to nearly $50,000.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The mother who initially told deputies her baby was abducted Tuesday, before the 11-month-old's body was found, is facing new charges in connection to the little girl's death.More >>
