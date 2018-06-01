MPD: Stolen money claim against officers unfounded

Memphis Police Department has cleared its officers of any wrongdoing after a man said $1,500 went missing during a traffic stop.

Back in March, Tevias Bledsoe said he was pulled over by officers in undercover vehicles.

He said he had the cash from selling a vehicle in Oxford.

After the traffic stop, Bledsoe said his wallet and the $1,500 were gone.

He filed a complaint with internal affairs, but a police department spokesperson said the allegations were uproven and the investigation has closed.

