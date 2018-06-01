100th birthday celebration planned for legendary LeMoyne-Owen coach

Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Malco Theatres is taking Loeb Properties--the owners of Overton Square--to court in a feud over parking around its Studio on the Square theater in Midtown.More >>
Malco Theatres is taking Loeb Properties--the owners of Overton Square--to court in a feud over parking around its Studio on the Square theater in Midtown.More >>
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus have been found in Shelby County.More >>
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus have been found in Shelby County.More >>
The woman who saved ducklings stuck in a storm drain in Downtown Memphis is being named an honorary duckmaster at the Peabody Hotel.More >>
The woman who saved ducklings stuck in a storm drain in Downtown Memphis is being named an honorary duckmaster at the Peabody Hotel.More >>
President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff aluminum from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico.More >>
President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff aluminum from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico.More >>
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.More >>
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
A spokesperson issued a statement saying the company was "sorry our fans had to see those awful posts."More >>
A spokesperson issued a statement saying the company was "sorry our fans had to see those awful posts."More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!More >>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
A 20-year-old Lexington woman was found dead in the woods near the city.More >>
A 20-year-old Lexington woman was found dead in the woods near the city.More >>