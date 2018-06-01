100th birthday celebration planned for legendary LeMoyne-Owen coach

LeMoyne-Owen College will host a birthday celebration for a legendary basketball coach.

Longtime coach Jerry C. Johnson, who led LeMoyne-Owen to a Division III NCAA championship in 1975, celebrates his 100th birthday on June 20.

Tickets to the celebration will benefit the Jerry C. Johnson Foundation, which helps provides scholarships to students and support athletic events and educational opportunities for students.

Newly hired Memphis Tigers head basketball coach Penny Hardaway will be the featured speaker at the birthday celebration.

Events in honor of Johnson will begin June 16. For more information, click here.

Johnson won more than 800 games during his 46-year coaching career at LeMoyne-Owen. He retired from coaching in 2005.

"He was like a father to most of us. He made sure that we stayed in school, got our degrees, and went on to become citizens that he could be proud of and that Memphis could be proud of," Clint Jackson, the current LeMoyne-Owen College Athletics Director and a former player for Johnson, said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.