5 Great Things: Viral engagement video, Free U of M tuition, FedEx helps Ebola fight

The month of June is off and running along with earlier than normal heat and humidity, but that did nothing to stop people from showing how Mid-Southerners make things better for others. Here are 5 Great Things that happened this week throughout the Mid-South.

A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing. The hilarious moment has been seen thousands of times on Facebook and now throughout the world. Jessa Gillaspie posted a video of the moment where she and Becky McCabe both brought rings to the zoo, neither knowing about the other's plans. They hope to get married next summer.

Starting this fall, the University of Memphis will not charge tuition for the Tennessee recipients of the Folds of Honor scholarship--children and spouses of service members who were killed or seriously wounded in active duty. The national program is open to college students under the age of 24 and military spouses of any age as long as they do not remarry. The U of M is already recognized as one of the top schools that support student veterans.

Four Mid-South kids participated in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee, joining a total of 519 spellers from across the country in Washington D.C. A big congratulations to Taylor Kearby of Briarcrest Christian Middle School, Marcus Cohn of Lausanne Collegiate School, Mark Hieatt of Memphis University School, and Misha Agrawal of Houston Middle School who all represented the Mid-South.

Olive Branch native and Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright came back to North Mississippi to present a check to the Olive Branch High School's boys' basketball team. The check covers the cost of the team's state championship rings. Wright played basketball, football and was on the track team at Olive Branch and went on to play football at Mississippi State University.

Memphis-based FedEx crews loaded up nearly 30,000 pounds of medical supplies and hygiene kits to send to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The country is facing another outbreak of the Ebola virus, and the supplies should help slow the spread of the disease.

The equipment will be given out by the International Medical Corps.

