FIRST ALERT: Strong storms arrive Saturday

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Mid-South--expect the hot day to end with strong storms.

With ample sunshine and a strong southwest wind, we will have the hottest day of the year so far. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 90s and heat index values will reach 105 degrees.

The majority of the day on Saturday will be dry, but a cold front will bring rain late that night. Due to the high heat and humidity earlier in the day, this front will be moving into an unstable air mass.

TIMING: Rain will start in Dyer County around 9 p.m. and then push south into Shelby County by 10 p.m. Showers and storms will continue in north Mississippi through midnight. Although a few light showers will linger before sunrise Sunday, everything will be clear by late morning.

THREATS: The primary threats will be hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds will be along the leading edge of the line of rain. There will also be a threat for heavy rain and frequent lightning.

