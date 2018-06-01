Explore Memphis with the summer kickoff at Memphis Public Libraries

Summer doesn't officially start until June 21, but that is not stopping Memphis Public Libraries from getting a jumpstart on the season.

If you want to make sure you keep your children engaged in reading while out of school, the library wants them to rock out with their summer reading program.

The kickoff happens Saturday, June 2, at 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library at 3030 Poplar Avenue.

The program is open to children and teenagers from birth to 18 years old.

June and July will not only be filled with reading but dancing, hula hooping, face painting and exploring the chess zone.

You can register by clicking here, or at any branch of Memphis Public Libraries.

All programs are free and open to the public.

