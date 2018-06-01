West Nile-infected mosquitoes found in Shelby County

Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus have been found in Shelby County.

Shelby County Health Department confirmed the first positive pools of West Nile infected mosquitoes were found within zip codes 38016, 38018, and 38127.

The health department said it will continue to monitor the mosquitoes and work to control their population through larvicide treatments and truck-mounted insecticide spraying.

The upcoming spraying schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 4th

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38127, 38128

Tuesday, June 5th

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38108, 38122, 38117, 38120, 38111

Wednesday, June 6th

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38135, 38133, 38002

Thursday, June 7th

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

ZIP Codes: 38017, 38139, 38125, 38138, 38115, 38118, 38141

