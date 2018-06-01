Immigration protest planned for Friday in Memphis

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this May 28, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

Immigration advocates plan to protest the federal government's practice of separating immigrant children from their parents at the southern border.

The practice dates back multiple administrations, but it has been increased under President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

Reports suggest President Trump's "zero-tolerance policy" has caused as many as a thousand children to be separated from their parents since the start of 2018.

As part of a National Day of Action for Children, advocates in Memphis plan to rally at Civic Center Plaza in Downtown Memphis.

The protest is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

“The Trump Administration is abusing small children by separating them from their asylum seeking mothers at the US border, and we are urging the government to end this practice,” said Memphis immigration attorney and AILA Pro Bono Committee Chair Sheila Starkey Hahn, who has visited detention centers in Artesia, New Mexico and Dilley and Karnes, Texas. “Through this demonstration, we are expressing that we will not sit idly by while this administration separates immigrant children from their families.”

