Woman who saved ducks named Peabody's honorary duckmaster

The woman who saved ducklings stuck in a storm drain in Downtown Memphis is being named an honorary duckmaster at the Peabody Hotel.

On Memorial Day, Lashara Wheeler heard something strange coming from a nearby storm drain.

She quickly realized the noise was the cries of baby ducks who were stuck in the drain.

She said she asked her friend to record video of her going into the drain to save the ducks so she could show her daughters later in the day.

She never imagined what would happen after posting it on Facebook.

Wheeler's Facebook inbox is now flooded with messages.

"People like to call me Dr. Doolittle. That's my nickname because we have guinea pigs. We bring in stray dogs, cats. You name it! We love animals here," Wheeler said.

That love put her shoulder deep in a storm drain, lifting up eight little ducklings one by one, back to their mother.

"My inbox is flooded with people telling me that I'm an angel, the world needs more people like you." Wheeler said.

Memphis' Peabody Hotel, famous for its ducks, decided to honor Wheeler for her good deed by making her an honorary duckmaster Tuesday.

"I told them I was very honored. I was really grateful. That's like a once in a lifetime opportunity," Wheeler said.

