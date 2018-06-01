Oxford's NCAA Baseball Tournament games postponed

For the second year in a row, Ole Miss was chosen to host a NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, bringing thousands of fans to the city of Oxford.

Fans from Tennessee Tech, Missouri State, Saint Louis University, and, of course, Ole Miss are in Oxford all ready to cheer on their team.

Oxford is known as a baseball town and the top quality Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field is expected to have a great atmosphere.

"What a great tradition here at Ole Miss. I'm a baseball nut from years back so to be able to come here and see this venue, it's just really exciting," Tennessee Tech graduate Randy Dalton said.

"We can get loud. LSU can get loud, but Ole Miss and Hotty Toddy can really rock it," Ole Miss fan Terry Dunlap said.

But it's not all about the game. For the city of Oxford, hosting this event means money for the economy.

"It is a huge draw for bringing people in from all over the place. They sleep in the hotels, they buy gas, they eat at our wonderful restaurants," Jon Maynard, with Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, said.

If Ole Miss wins, the team will host a super regional next week. That will mean even more money pumped into local businesses.

But first they have to play some games.

The first pitch for the first game was supposed to be at 2 p.m., but there was a lightning delay followed by the clouds opening up and bringing a long rain delay.

"I'm ready to get it going and get started. This weather just needs to cooperate with us," Marquis Sledge, who lives in Oxford, said.

Both games scheduled for Friday were postponed until Saturday. Tennessee Tech vs. Missouri State will start at noon and Ole Miss vs. St. Louis will start at 6 p.m.

Three games will be played on Sunday with times still to be determined.

Other area teams playing in the NCAA tournament include the following:

Mississippi State lost its first game to Oklahoma today in the Tallahassee. The Bulldogs will play again Saturday.

Arkansas won in Fayetteville against Oral Roberts University from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

