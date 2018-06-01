'Things are going to cost more': Trump imposes tariffs on steel, aluminum

Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Malco Theatres is taking Loeb Properties--the owners of Overton Square--to court in a feud over parking around its Studio on the Square theater in Midtown.More >>
Mosquitoes infected with West Nile Virus have been found in Shelby County.More >>
The woman who saved ducklings stuck in a storm drain in Downtown Memphis is being named an honorary duckmaster at the Peabody Hotel.More >>
President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff aluminum from the European Union, Canada, and Mexico.More >>
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A spokesperson issued a statement saying the company was "sorry our fans had to see those awful posts."More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what’s on the handle you’re touching and putting your food on?More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
Six teachers at Moselle Elementary School continue to be intricately tied together. Kayla Young, Breann Archie, Kristi Cutrer, Jessica Ledlow, Aimee Hinton, and Noemi Hernandez often share students, Sharpies and HI-LITER’s. And now, the women can add swapping mommy tips to that list as they recently welcomed five infant girls and a single bouncing boy to the world.More >>
