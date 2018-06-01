Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47

Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a residence in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Friday evening on Myrna Lane near the intersection of Willow Road.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified for his safety, said when he arrived home, the men were already inside.

"I see my house being ransacked and the dog was still going hysterical in the cage," he said. "When he saw me he notified the other individual that was with him, 'hey, they are here.'"

That's the moment he said when the suspected burglars pulled out guns, but he was able to get to a hall closet to get his.

"I had my own personal AK-47," he said.

The homeowner admits it's not the first time there's been a shooting at his home. Police markings show where the home was shot up less than a year ago.

"I don't know what's going on but I know I'm going to defend my life to the best of my ability," he said.

MPD identified the two men who were shot and killed as 28-year-old Azell Witherspoon and 17-year-old Demond Robinson.

"These boys need their father and need some type of discipline. They out here without any fear," the homeowner said.

He said he did regret the loss of life, but "it was either me or them."

MPD said the man responsible for the shootings was detained but later released. The District Attorney General's office determined that no charged will be filed at this time.

The homeowner gave MPD his home surveillance system to back up his story that the shootings were in self defense.

He said he does worry about possible retaliation.

"That's a possibility. You never know how someone else's family may perceive the situation, but I mean, I just have to take it one day at a time," he said.

