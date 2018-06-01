MPD: 2 burglars shot, killed in Colonial Acres neighborhood

Two people were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a residence in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened Friday evening on Myrna Lane near the intersection of Willow Road.

Both of the shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said the person responsible for the shootings was detained, then released. The District Attorney General's office determined that no charged will be filed at this time.

