SATURDAY is a First Alert Weather Day. Another round of strong storms is expected to move through much of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area Saturday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms over the middle and lower Mississippi River Valley. This includes the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

A cluster of storms is expected to move from southern Missouri on Saturday evening and spread southeast into the Mid-South where an abundance of moisture at the surface and ample instability from daytime heating will combine with an approaching cold front from the west to provide the fuel to support enhancement of storms as they enter the area.

The greatest threat with this system is the potential for strong straight line winds which could cause damage to property, downed trees, and power lines leading to widespread power outages.

Stay weather aware through the day Saturday and check this site often for further updates.

TIME-LINE:

MEMPHIS: 7 p.m. -10 p.m.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

WEST TENNESSEE: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI: 8 p.m. – midnight

THREATS:

MAIN THREAT – DAMAGING WIND: High wind up to 60 mph or higher.

HEAVY RAINFALL: 1-2 inches of rain is possible for many areas which could lead to flash flooding

FREQUENT LIGHTNING: Intense cloud to ground lightning

HAIL: Large hail is possible, marble to pea size hail is most likely

TORNADO THREAT: LOW threat but not zero.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.