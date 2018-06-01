Batesville storms brought flooding, toppled trees

Batesville, Mississippi got several inches of rain on Friday.

The water has already starting to recede, but it brought one family face to face with a falling tree.

It was scary moments for Allison Johnson when a tree fell on her neighbor's home on Gracie Cove in Batesville. The entire family, including children, was inside when the tree crashed onto the roof. Luckily, no one was hurt.

"I was scared. I was scared. and I've been riding around looking at different trees that been split and I was real scared,"Johnson said.

Neighbors sprung into action to help clean up the mess the storm left behind.

Streets were shut down--all due to flooding throughout this small Panola County town.

Even getting to the gas station could be dangerous.

"I thought I'd go across the water and it was a ditch," Rosalind Shelley said.

Shelley, a 93-year-old traveling from Ohio to Kosciusko, found her Toyota Corolla submerged in water and unable to get out.

"Well, I sat there until they pulled me out," Shelley said.

"I saw the car off over in the ditch so I pulled over and saw her stuck in the car, so I got out of my car and ran to her car," Desere Wade, who rescued Shelley, said.

Shelley said she wasn't hurt, just trying to dry out her car to make it to her family reunion, and she said she plans to continue with her trip.

