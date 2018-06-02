'I'll be back': Argument turns into triple shooting at apartment complex

Memphis Police Department is investigating a triple shooting at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened at the Willow Oaks Apartments on Ketchum Road on Friday night.

Octavious Myles, Albert Smith-Anderson, and Deadrick Jones were all shot and taken to the hospital following the shooting.

Smith-Anderson was later pronounced dead.

Police spoke to witnesses who said Jones approached Smith-Anderson and Myles with a gun in his hand. After a struggle, Jones fired multiple shots at the two men.

During the altercation, Smith-Anderson and Myles were able to pull out their weapons and return fire, hitting Jones.

Myles said that Jones and Smith-Anderson had been in an argument prior to the shooting where Jones said, "I'll be back."

Jones has been charged with second degree murder, criminal attempt felony, and possession of firearm during commission of dangerous felony.

