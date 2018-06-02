One dead in triple shooting at apartment complex

Batesville, Mississippi got several inches of rain on Friday.More >>
Batesville, Mississippi got several inches of rain on Friday.More >>
Immigrant rights advocates, including the ACLU, organized Friday's National Day of Action for Children, and it was a child who inspired protesters at the rally in Memphis.More >>
Immigrant rights advocates, including the ACLU, organized Friday's National Day of Action for Children, and it was a child who inspired protesters at the rally in Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspected arsonist.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspected arsonist.More >>
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
A humiliating experience has left a bad taste in the mouths of a deaf couple who said they were laughed at while ordering at a Byram restaurant.More >>
A humiliating experience has left a bad taste in the mouths of a deaf couple who said they were laughed at while ordering at a Byram restaurant.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>