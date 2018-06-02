One dead in triple shooting at apartment complex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

One dead in triple shooting at apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a triple shooting at an apartment complex. 

The shooting happened at the Willow Oak apartment complex on Ketchum Road. 

Officers say that three men were shot. One victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe that the victims were shooting at each other.

The investigation is sill ongoing. 

