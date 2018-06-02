Man shot, killed in Orange Mound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot, killed in Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at Lamar Avenue and Trezevant Street. 

Memphis Police Department said the man was shot, but later died at the hospital. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

