Man injured in Medical District shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man was shot in the Medical District on Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Peabody Avenue near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

