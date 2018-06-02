Young NASCAR drivers gear up for the Memphis 150

It's Auto Racing time in the Mid-South.

The drivers of the NASCAR K&N Series are running the annual Memphis 150.

K&N is the fourth tier of NASCAR, so most of the drivers are up and comers who are in their early 20s or younger, with only a few exceptions. But that means you're probably witnessing the future NASCAR stars.

Household names like Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. came through the K&N ranks and many of the drivers here hope to follow that path.

Tyler Dippel, 18, drives the No. 54 DGR Crossley car. He is the No. 2 points leader in K&N East and posted the best time during Saturday's practice run.

With a win in Memphis, Dippel can over take Tyler Ankrum's spot as the K&N Pro Series East points leader, and Dippel is confident thanks to the track at Memphis International Raceway.

"Old pavement and a wore out slick track, which I love places like that. I don't really like new pavement, you know, a freshly paved track. I was pumped up for it, and I'm happy we came back this year," Dippel said.

Trey Hutchens, a 19-year-old student at NC State, is used to a little bit of pressure.

He's a 4.0 student who races on the side.

This is Hutchens first race of the season driving the No. 14 car sponsored by Memphis' AutoZone, which is also sponsoring the race.

"There's definitely a snowball effect with the pressure having AutoZone, but man, I'm so excited. I think excited is the word for the weekend. Just having it in AutoZone's backyard and their support of me, it's really special, and really grateful for the opportunity. And hopefully we're going to do a good job for them," Hutchens said.

Dippel finished second for the pole with Tyler Ankrum leading the way.

Sudu Upadhyay will have the results of the race tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 10.

