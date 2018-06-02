Corker: GOP senators to 'push back' on Trump 'damaging' America

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) tweeted Saturday that he is "working with like-minded Republican senators to push back on the president using authorities in ways never intended and that are damaging to our country and our allies."

Corker's tweet came in response to a couple of articles--one a Wall Street Journal opinion piece and the other a Washington Post story--about the Trump administration's decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

When sharing the articles, Corker wrote in a tweet, "These two stories feel like something I could have read in a local Caracas newspaper last week, not in America. Venezuela, here WE come!"

According to an article from CNN, several congressional Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), have been critical of President Donald Trump's decision to impose the tariffs.

Corker also tweeted that he hoped to have bipartisan support saying, "Will Democrats join us?"

