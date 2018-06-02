Binghampton residents host block party for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Memphis Police Department have not made any arrests in four different shootings in the past 24 hours that killed several people.

The weekend shootings in Memphis started at 11:30 Friday night. One man died and two others were injured in an exchange of gunfire on an apartment complex on Ketchum Road.

Saturday at 1:20 a.m., MPD 26-year-old Antaeus Colbert was shot and killed at Lamar and Trezevant after a disagreement.

Then at 2:30 a.m., a woman was shot in a moving car when a bullet came through the rear window at Danny Thomas and Madison.

Finally, one man was shot and injured at in the Medical District at 5:30 Saturday evening.

There were four total shootings Friday night and Saturday where six people are injured and at least two died

It's incidents like these that brought people to Howze Park in Binghampton.

June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and on a day in which multiple people were killed in several shootings, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense America hosted a block party for change.

Some people here have experienced gun violence personally.

JoAnn Lewis spoke about her son Jerod who was shot and killed when he was 25 years old. Jerod was a father, member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, and was studying to be a paramedic when he was killed.

"You all have truly been robbed of an awesome person because you didn't get an opportunity to meet him like I did. And I miss him everyday and he's been gone for five and a half years," JoAnn said.

His parents started Jerod House Inc. to help the community with the on-going gun violence problem.

"It's such a tragedy to see it's still going on in Memphis today. Put the guns down, use your hands for something more meaningful," Jerod's father, Darrell Lewis, said.

Darrell has strong words for anyone thinking about shooting someone else.

"If that person is my parent, if that person is my son, my kid, would I want someone to kill them? Think about it first. Make a choice. Make a smart choice," he said.

MPD identified one of the men involved in the apartment shooting--Deadrick Jones was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

