Overnight storms hit eastern Arkansas

Storms raged overnight in eastern Arkansas leaving damage throughout St. Francis County.

According to the St. Francis County EMA, several trees were down in the areas of Coke, Caldwell, and Forrest City, Arkansas.

There were also reports of damage to a Waffle House.

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service will survey to confirm if an actual tornado touched down.

