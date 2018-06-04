Firefighter burns face during house fire

The city of Blytheville received eight new tornado sirens, tripling the number of fully functioning sirens they've been using.More >>
The city of Blytheville received eight new tornado sirens, tripling the number of fully functioning sirens they've been using.More >>
New figures show Memphis' unemployment rate at a 19-year low.More >>
New figures show Memphis' unemployment rate at a 19-year low.More >>
A Memphis firefighter is recovering after being burned while on the job.More >>
A Memphis firefighter is recovering after being burned while on the job.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Storms raged overnight in eastern Arkansas leaving damage throughout St. Francis County.More >>
Storms raged overnight in eastern Arkansas leaving damage throughout St. Francis County.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.More >>
Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice.More >>
Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.More >>
A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
Police say they don’t believe the officer intentionally hit the suspect, but it was determined the incident involved excessive force.More >>
Police say they don’t believe the officer intentionally hit the suspect, but it was determined the incident involved excessive force.More >>