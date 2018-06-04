Firefighter burns face during house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Firefighter burns face during house fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis firefighter is recovering after being burned while on the job.

The fire broke out at a home on Keen Road before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his face.

The cause of the fire was listed as smoking materials left unattended.

