Memphis unemployment rate hits 19-year low

New figures show Memphis' unemployment rate at a 19-year low.

The unemployment rate in the city for the month of April was 3.9 percent, according to Mayor Jim Strickland.

City officials said there's still plenty of room to drive that figure lower with over 15,000 jobs currently available in the Greater Memphis area.

Strickland said there are more than 16,000 more Memphians working now than in January 2016.

