Blytheville replaces antiquated tornado sirens

The city of Blytheville received eight new tornado sirens, tripling the number of fully functioning sirens they've been using.

The city's sirens hadn't been replaced since the 1980s.

City leaders said they're planning to start installation this week and the system should be up and running by the end of June.

They're also looking at relocating sites for the sirens.

