Study: Memphis among most obese US cities

Americans collectively spend up to $315.8 billion annually on obesity-related medical treatment. With that in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's Fattest Cities in America. Memphis ranks second in the percentage of obese adults.

In order to call attention to the communities where weight-related problems are most prevalent, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas in 18 key areas, ranging from share of obese adults to share of overweight children to projected obesity rates by 2030.

Weight Problems in Memphis (1=Fattest, 50=Avg.):

2nd – % of Obese Adults

11th – % of Physically Inactive Adults

35th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

11th – % of Adults with Low Fruit/Vegetable Consumption

24th – % of Adults with Diabetes

3rd – % of Adults with High Blood Pressure

