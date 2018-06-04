Study: Memphis among most obese US cities

The West Memphis Police officer who shot and killed a man who led police on an interstate chase will not be charged.More >>
An investigation paid for by Josh Pastner found the sexual misconduct allegations against him are false.More >>
While much attention is given to the medical breakthroughs and miracles happening at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, thousands of unsung heroes quietly go about their jobs.More >>
The FedEx St. Jude Classic is underway once again in Memphis!More >>
Clean-up and rebuilding are underway in Forrest City. Straight line winds at 100 mph caused major damage in parts of Eastern Arkansas over the weekend.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
The Big Island will start enforcing a mandatory evacuation order parts of lava-ravaged Leilani Estates on Thursday.More >>
That twist, and the crowd's reaction, has people talking.More >>
Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz announced Monday that he would step down by the end of the month.More >>
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has chosen Tuscaloosa native Patrick Smith as the new chief of police for the city. The announcement was made Monday afternoon.More >>
