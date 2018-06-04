9,000 mentors needed for TN college students

Tennessee Promise is in need of 9,000 volunteer mentors.

TN Promise provides every graduating high school senior in the state an opportunity to attend a community or technical college with free tuition.

Most of TN Promise applicants will be first generation college students, according to the state. Because first generation college students may face many obstacles, they are assigned a volunteer mentor who helps the student in breaking the barriers that are associated with post-secondary access and success.

Nearly 63,000 students from the 2018 class applied for and received the scholarship. TN Promise expects to accept even more applicants in 2019.

The state said mentors can make all the difference for the thousands of TN Promise students.

“Mentors are the real difference maker for TN Promise students,” Deputy Director of Engagement and Partnerships for tnAchieves Graham Thomas said.

Mentors are asked to give one hour per month to their assigned students. The state offers a one hour training session, a handbook, and weekly communication to make certain the mentor is fully equipped to serve their students.

To learn more, or to apply to become a mentor, click here.

