MATA launches alert system for bus routes

Memphis Area Transit Authority has launched a new alert system for customers.

Omnilert, is a messaging service that allows customers to know which routes are running or are not running.

For example, if there is severe weather and customers are signed up for Omnilert messages, they will know which buses are available.

The messaging service will not replace TransLoc, which tells real-time bus information.

