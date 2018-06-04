Court warns against phone scam impersonating clerk's office

A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night.More >>
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.More >>
The West Memphis Police officer who shot and killed a man who led police on an interstate chase will not be charged.More >>
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday to mark the beginning of renovations of the Bartlett High School.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities have not immediately linked the death to those of two paralegals and a forensic psychiatrist, found dead days earlier.More >>
Finally, Melania Trump has reappeared.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
After nearly five million views and thousands of comments and shares, the report from the Lubbock Police Department says two officers were assaulted on Saturday, June 2 during a neighborhood water gun fight.More >>
June 5th is Alabama Gubernational election for several executive elections including statewide positions such as the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and local positions such as coroner, sheriff, and commissioners.More >>
Thursday an elderly veteran walked into Ace Hardware looking for a shovel and ended up leaving with a friend. Cleveland's Ace Hardware 19-year-old Sam Coleman-Dancer is an employee at the Cleveland Ace Hardware store.More >>
Surveillance video captured the tense moments as the suspect, who appears irritated by the barking dog, kicks the animal twice.More >>
Emma Grace Kennedy has blue eyes and short blonde hair and was wearing at light blue onesie at the time of the abduction.More >>
