BLM seeks donations to help jailed fathers post bond before Father's Day

BLM seeks donations to help jailed fathers post bond before Father's Day

Black Lives Matter seeks donations to help bail out select fathers this Father's Day. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) Black Lives Matter seeks donations to help bail out select fathers this Father's Day. (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

After the success of the Mother's Day Bail Out, Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter and National Bail Out Collective announced the launch of their Juneteenth and Father's Day Bail Out.

They are bailing out community members for both Father's Day on June 17 and Juneteenth on June 19 as an observance of the announcement of the abolition of slavery.

Their goal is to raise enough to cover the cost of bail for select fathers and to raise awareness about the issues in the money bail system.  

For more information or to donate to the Black Lives Matter Memphis Chapter email Erica Perry. You can also donate to the End Money Bail program at this link.

