Celebrities shine as FedEx St. Jude Classic kicks off

The FedEx St. Jude Classic is underway once again in Memphis!

The golf tournament draws thousands of fans every year to see some of the best golfers in the world compete.

Monday is a travel day for PGA Tour golfers. But TPC Southwind, where the tournament will be held this weekend, was busy nonetheless.

Select fans got a chance to tee it up with some major celebrities in the Pro-Am event.

Mike Mills, the singer for R.E.M., and actor Patrick Warburton were just a few of the big names playing a round of golf in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Golf Week in the Mid-South continues all week and it includes a Kids Clinic at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Fireworks on the Fairway after second round play Friday.

