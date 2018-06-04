Celebrities shine as FedEx St. Jude Classic kicks off - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Celebrities shine as FedEx St. Jude Classic kicks off

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Patrick Warburton participating in the FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am event. (Source: WMC Action News 5) Patrick Warburton participating in the FedEx St. Jude Classic Pro-Am event. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The FedEx St. Jude Classic is underway once again in Memphis!

The golf tournament draws thousands of fans every year to see some of the best golfers in the world compete.

Monday is a travel day for PGA Tour golfers. But TPC Southwind, where the tournament will be held this weekend, was busy nonetheless.

Select fans got a chance to tee it up with some major celebrities in the Pro-Am event.

Mike Mills, the singer for R.E.M., and actor Patrick Warburton were just a few of the big names playing a round of golf in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Golf Week in the Mid-South continues all week and it includes a Kids Clinic at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Fireworks on the Fairway after second round play Friday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Blues City Cafe catches fire, no injuries reported

    Blues City Cafe catches fire, no injuries reported

    Monday, June 4 2018 11:06 PM EDT2018-06-05 03:06:11 GMT
    Blues City Cafe has closed for the remainder of the night after a fire (Source: WMC Action News 5)Blues City Cafe has closed for the remainder of the night after a fire (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night. 

    More >>

    A popular restaurant near Beale Street caught fire Monday night. 

    More >>

  • Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

    Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-06-05 02:36:34 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives)(Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives)

    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night. 

    More >>

    A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday night. 

    More >>

  • Officer will not be charged in deadly shooting that shut down I-40

    Officer will not be charged in deadly shooting that shut down I-40

    Monday, June 4 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-06-05 02:34:36 GMT
    The pursuit caused the interstate to be shut down for several hours (Source: WMC Action News 5)The pursuit caused the interstate to be shut down for several hours (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    The West Memphis Police officer who shot and killed a man who led police on an interstate chase will not be charged. 

    More >>

    The West Memphis Police officer who shot and killed a man who led police on an interstate chase will not be charged. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly